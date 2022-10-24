European scouts were looking for a Corinthians player, he disappointed and now wants to criticize Flamengo

Corinthians and Flamengo players were scouted by European giants

October 23, 2022 · 7:30 pm

the end of Brazil’s Cup It was electrifying from start to finish. Maracanã crowded, Flamengo and Corinthians fighting for every ball, and a very balanced game. Timão had a crucial chance to turn the game around in the second half, but Roger Guedes missed an unbelievably scored goal, becoming a reason to be mocked by the white-and-white rivals. With that, the game was tied and Mengão won the fourth championship in the penalty shootout, winning by 6 to 5.

In the first game of the final, played in Neo Química Arenain Sao Pauloshirt 10 was closely watched by scouts from the FC Barcelona. The Spanish team seeks to strengthen itself, and sees the Coringão player as an acquisition to compose the squad led by Xavi Hernandez and play alongside stars like Robert Lewandowski and little raphinha, for example. After the defeat to the red-blacks, Roger scored the winning goal over saints by 1 to 0, by Brazilian championship. In an interview after the match at Vila Belmiromentioned the runner-up again and said that “Corinthians played better than Flamengo”.

But with Guedes’ poor performance, attention turned to other players in the red-black squad. Thiago Maia, for example. With passage through Lillefrom France, the Flamengo midfielder was crucial for the first match to end in a 0-0 draw. Yuri Alberto could finish and open the scoring for the home team.

Another coveted gem

Who also impressed and has been in the sights of Europeans for some time is João Gomes. In the first leg, the Flamengo midfielder took the third yellow card and was left out of the decisive game in Rio de Janeiro. teams like Liverpool, Madrid’s athletic, Manchester United and Borussia Monchengladbachfor example, are also eyeing the player, who should be a starter in the grand final of the America’s Liberators. On Saturday (29), Mengão faces the Atletico-PR in Guayaquil, Ecuador.