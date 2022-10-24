Experts warn about the risks involved in the installment Pix

posted on 10/24/2022 05:46 / updated 10/24/2022 05:47



Modality can be linked to a credit card or come in a similar way to a personal loan – (credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The offer of Pix in installments has become a fever among financial institutions in recent months, but it is necessary to be careful so that the purchase does not end up being more expensive. Unlike the conventional Pix, which is free for individuals, the installment Pix is ​​a line of credit that can be granted in two ways: with the credit card or through a credit line unrelated to the card. The difference between them is that, in Pix with a card, the consumer uses part of the available limit to pay in installments via Pix. Installment without the card is similar to a personal loan. In both cases, interest is charged.

Pix in installments is not an official means of payment by the Central Bank, but what the companies did was to anticipate a plan from the BC. It is on the agency’s agenda to offer an installment mechanism for purchases with Pix, called Pix Garantido. “At the end of the year, the Central Bank will disclose the development agenda for 2023. Nothing prevents banks from offering credit to their customers for use in payments via Pix. It is a product of each bank”, informed the BC, in note.

According to the CEO of MIT Technology Review Brazil and coordinator of the MBA in Marketing and Digital Business at Fundação Getulio Vargas, André Miceli, the objective is to inject more credit into the market. “This modality is linked to the products that banks offer to customers. Each one will have a characteristic, but it is, in a way, something analogous to what we find in a credit card or even in a modality of payment in installments”, he explains. .

Although it seems very advantageous, as it gives the buyer the feeling of greater purchasing power, there is a great risk of financial lack of control. “The danger is to enter an interest circle and be in default. The user of Pix in installments may not be aware of the interest that is embedded in the purchase, and, in addition, if he is unable to honor payments on the correct dates, he may face interest even bigger”, says Arthur Igreja, specialist in technology and innovation.

Kitten

The payment method can be a trigger for default by those who do not usually have a financial organization. Four out of 10 adult Brazilians (39.71%) were negative in September, equivalent to 64.25 million people. According to data from the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil), this is the new record in the historical series of the survey, carried out eight years ago.

In Pix installments without a card, the due date of the installments can start from the date of purchase. If a person makes several purchases throughout the month, it is necessary to ensure that they will have money in account when these installments are due, on different days. “The uncontrolled use of this tool can become a snowball and, as the Pix installments are independent of each other, the installment collections can have different dates and put the consumer in even more expensive credit modalities, such as overdraft”, he warns. financial educator Thiago Martello.

Even with the risks, experts say that the Pix in installments can be worth it when the discount offered is greater than the interest of the operation. For example, if the interest rate for installment purchases with Pix is ​​3% per month, the purchase discount must be greater than 3%. Another situation where splitting Pix might not be exactly advantageous, but useful, is in an emergency. For those who don’t have money in their accounts or access to a credit card, using Pix in installments to pay for some repairs or medical expenses, for example, can be a budget relief.

Most of the time, Pix installment option is offered for online purchases. According to the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm), for retailers, Pix has the potential to reduce and even replace the boleto, in addition to increasing the number of sales in e-commerce.

In addition to traditional banks, there is a growing number of small financial solutions companies offering this payment method. Many promise to release the credit without cadastral analysis, so it is necessary to read between the lines to understand all the conditions. “If someone offers credit without a cadastral consultation, he assumes a risk that will have to be compensated in the form of interest. And he will charge a lot for it”, warns Arthur Igreja.

For Davi Ramos, CEO and Founding Partner of Vante Invest, the guideline not to be deceived, in addition to looking for the company’s history, is to be suspicious of very low prices. “There is no such thing as a free lunch, so the first thing is not to believe in Santa Claus. Or, when the alms are too much, the saint has to be suspicious. In addition, the orientation is to make the purchase on already known sites and, thus, avoid annoyances. Now, if you have a reasonable proposal, which makes sense, this is the first point”, says Ramos.