F1: Verstappen lost 12s, passed Leclerc and Hamilton, and won the US GP – 23/10/2022

Max Verstappen won for the 13th time of the season, but had to work hard to take the United States GP, in yet another eventful race at the Circuit of the Americas. Twice he lost the lead that opened up the lead, once by a Safety Car, and the second by a Red Bull pit stop failure. But he passed Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the track to climb to the top of the podium once again.

In total, Verstappen lost 12s. He jumped in the lead after pole position Carlos Sainz started badly and was taken out of the race by George Russell. As the other Ferrari, Leclerc, started only in 12th place due to the engine and turbo change, Verstappen would have Mercedes as rivals for the victory. With a faster car, he opened 3s5 off Lewis Hamilton until a spin by Valtteri Bottas on lap 18 brought the Safety Car onto the track.

This put Leclerc back in the race, as the Monegasque had climbed the field while delaying his first stop. Making the pitstop with SC, he came back right behind Sergio Perez, in fourth.

Verstappen had a harder time opening up against Hamilton on the hard tyres, but even then he didn’t seem to be taking any risks. “I was trying everything, as I saw that he didn’t seem to be pushing. And yet I couldn’t keep up with him that closely,” Hamilton said. Until Mercedes called the Englishman back to the pits and Verstappen also stopped again. He lost 8s5 in a slow pitstop, and came back behind not only Hamilton but also Leclerc, who had passed Perez.

It didn’t take long for Leclerc to be overtaken by Verstappen, who was much faster on the straights. “Afterwards we had a lot of degradation, we need to work to improve that. It was our limitation today. When I had to adopt the same pace as the cars in front, that’s when we had difficulties”, said Leclerc. This tire issue has mainly been bothering Ferrari since the French GP, and there was hope that the floor that debuted in Japan could help in that regard.

Verstappen then went on the hunt for Hamilton, and passed the Englishman with six laps to go, once again using straight-line speed, one of Red Bull’s great assets this season.

With that, the team sealed the conquest of the constructors’ championship for the fifth time, being the first since 2013. This, the day after the confirmation of the death of the company’s co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz. “He would have loved that race. He always said that when you have a hard time, you have to keep fighting. I was thinking about that, that we had to fight for Dietrich.”

Now Formula 1 heads to Mexico, where Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez hopes to have the team’s support to win at home. He started in ninth because he was also punished for having changed the engine, but he finished the race behind Leclerc, with whom he fights for vice in the world. The Mexican had damage to his front wing after touching Valtteri Bottas on the first lap and feels that his performance was harmed by that.

Leclerc regained the second place, but Red Bull is the favorite for the Mexico stage, which will be held next weekend.