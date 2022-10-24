Failure with Twilight actress in theaters makes success on Netflix

The Charlie’s Angels reboot was slammed by audiences and critics, but it seems to have found the perfect audience on Netflix. Shortly after debuting in the Brazilian catalog of the platform, Kristen Stewart’s film – the eternal Bella from Twilight – started to appear in the Top 10, surpassing some of the most awaited releases of streaming.

Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Charlie’s Angels hit theaters in 2019. The feature is a reboot-continuation of the original franchise, launched in the 2000s and starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

On its original release, the action-comedy disappointed. With a production cost of 55 million dollars, the film made only 73 million at the box office. Charlie’s Angels also failed to win critical acclaim, securing only a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the thrilling plot and all-star cast of Charlie’s Angels on Netflix; check out.

Discover the thrilling story of Charlie’s Angels

The Charlie’s Angels revival barely debuted on Netflix and already guarantees prominent positions in the ranking of most watched films on the platform.

Until the end of this article, the film is in the number 6 position of the Top 10 on Netflix, surpassing hits such as A Very Lucky Girl and Sing: Who Sings Your Evils Astonishes.

“The Charlie’s Angels have another mission now that the agency has opened an overseas branch: to work with a new recruit and prevent a prototype from falling into the wrong hands,” reads the official Charlie’s Angels synopsis.

The film begins with the story of Elena Houghlin, scientist, engineer and inventor of Callisto – a sustainable energy source that has everything to revolutionize humanity.

But when this innovative technology falls into the wrong hands, Elena seeks help from the Townsend Agency.

Now, it’s up to the Panthers – Jane, Sabina and newly recruited Elena – to retrieve Callisto before the technology is turned into a weapon of mass destruction.

Charlie’s Angels Cast Is Led By Twilight And Aladdin Actresses

The three protagonists of Charlie’s Angels – Sabina, Jane and Elena – are played, respectively, by Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

Kristen Stewart is known the world over as the Twilight Bella. The actress also plays Princess Diana in the film Spencer and stars in the Snow White and the Huntsman franchise.

Ella Balinska, meanwhile, is famous for her performance as Jade Wesker in Resident Evil: The Series.

Naomi Scott, who plays scientist Elena, played Princess Jasmine in the live-action version of Aladdin.

Elizabeth Banks, the director and screenwriter of the film, plays Rebekah, a former Panther who takes on a very different role at the Townsend Agency.

Patrick Stewart, Professor Xavier of the X-Men franchise, completes the main cast of Charlie’s Angels as John Bosley.

Charlie’s Angels also feature Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders), Noah Centineo (Black Adam) and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment).

Charlie’s Angels is available on Netflix. See the trailer below.