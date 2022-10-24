Fast & Furious: Jordana Brewster marries in franchise car

Actress Jordana Brewster, daughter of former Brazilian model Maria João and raised in Brazil, married businessman Mason Morfit on Saturday (3). And the intimate ceremony had a detail for fans of Fast & Furious, a franchise in which the artist participates as Mia, sister of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel): several cars from the saga were present at the party.

Jordana even got into the blue 1994 Acura Integra that her character drives in the Fast & Furious films, as revealed by photos released by People magazine. The ceremony took place in Redondo Beach, California. The actress and Morfit were first photographed together in July 2020, holding hands in Santa Monica.

In June of last year, Jordana Brewster revealed in a Glamor magazine report that she and Mason Morfit had met four years earlier, when they were still married to other people. They were reunited four days after the actress split from Andrew Form, with whom she spent 13 years and had two children: eight-year-old Julian and six-year-old Rowan.

Jordana Brewster returns to play Mia Toretto in the tenth Fast & Furious film, which opens on May 19, 2023. Among the new cast are Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher).

Plot details for Fast & Furious 10 have not been revealed. Rumors spread in the press suggest that Momoa will be the main villain of the new film and will share the position of antagonist alongside Charlize Theron, who once again returns as Cipher. An 11th feature was also confirmed, with the promise of ending the franchise for good.