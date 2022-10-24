Feud with Florence Pugh forces Olivia Wilde to give new statement

Olivia Wildefilm director Do not worry, dearspoke again about his relationship with Flurence Pugh.

The 38-year-old filmmaker and actress said she has nothing against her colleague, who is in the cast making a romantic couple with her boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde was once engaged to Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), with whom he has two children, and has also starred in films such as The Watcher and Reborn from hell.

During an interview with the program The Late Showwith Stephen Colbert, she was asked about several confusions that would have occurred during the filming of the film, involving Florence and Shia LaBeouf.

“My character is sensational in this film. And it’s about her being brave enough to listen to the brave people that came before her, that everyone else ignored, and trusting her instincts,” she declared trying to deflect the question. “Florence Pugh is as good at dramatic work as she is at action. There are real action sequences in the movie. She has a run, which I call her ‘Tom Cruise run’. It’s the most impressive race I’ve ever seen,” she adds. “I only have respect for Florence’s talent. She is fantastic. There’s nothing cooler than a busy actress.” “I have nothing against her for any reason. I think the funny thing is, I don’t feel like my fellow male directors are answering questions about their cast.”

Rumors are that Florence, 26, would have been uncomfortable with Olivia and Styles if they caught up behind the scenes of the long, and the director at the time was still married to Sudeikis.

However, Olivia had already denied this rumor in other interviews, saying that her relationship with the actor had been over for months.

Olivia Wilde talks about falling out with Shia LaBeouf

During the chat, Wilde was also asked about the departure of Shia LaBeouf, who was part of the cast of Do not worry, dear, But he gave up and resigned.

“It’s a matter of semantics. It wasn’t going to advance the way he wanted, so he had to leave. We had to replace Shia. He’s a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t going to work. When he gave me the ultimatum, you know, to choose between him or Florence, I chose Florence.” “Early in the process of making the film, as a director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily. Once it became clear that this was not a sustainable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress – which I’m very happy I did.”

