FIA strips Alonso of US points for racing damaged car – Formula 1 News

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll caused safety car in Austin (Video: Reproduction / F1 TV)

More than five hours had passed since Max Verstappen received the flag to confirm the victory of the United States GP in formula 1 when the commissioners of FIA decided to change the result by concluding that the alpine returned Fernando Alonso onto the runway unsafely after the accident with Lance Stroll. Thus, the two-time champion received 30 seconds of addition to the final time and lost the points he had won.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

The decision came around 11pm. [de Brasília, 21h no Texas]. What happened was the following: Alonso was involved in an accident with Stroll during the race and saw the car damaged. The Canadian was found guilty and punished with three positions penalty for next week’s Mexican GP for the incident. Alonso, surprisingly, did not quit. He went to the pits then kept the car in the race and still finished in the points, with the seventh place. But there was extra time in the FIA ​​lounge. Seventh place became 15th.

The punishment came on account of a protest by Haas, who claimed that Alonso’s car was unsafe because the right mirror was moving and eventually fell out of the car, which is a regulation violation. The protest was even made 24 minutes after the time limit determined by the commissioners, but they understood that the deadline commitment was not possible in this case, and the protest was legitimate.

The audience had Gunther Steiner and Ayao Komatsu representing Haas, Alan Pérmane representing Alpine, as well as Niels Wittich, Jo Bauer and Nikolas Tombazis representing the FIA. Members of the American team claimed that Alonso’s car was unsafe, and that Haas received the black and orange flag on three separate occasions this season for having a car in unsafe conditions.

Fernando Alonso almost flipped over after Lance Stroll’s shave and still lost the points hours after the race (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

Alpine already mentioned that the mirror came out through no fault of the driver or the team, but due to the effect of the accident with Lance Stroll, from Aston Martin, laps before. Permane also mentioned that after the mirror fell, in just one moment there was a car immediately behind Alonso, and that the engineer informed him of the distance at all times. He also recalled an episode at the 2019 Japanese GP when Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were able to continue the race with mirror problems.

The video showed that the car first had the mirror swinging for a large number of turns before eventually falling over. Jo Bauer cited that the unattached mirror was dangerous, it could come loose and hit another pilot, and therefore lacked security. She also mentioned that the car needs to have the two mirrors fixed. The stewards acknowledged that there was no warning with the black and orange flag for Alonso despite Haas notifying the situation to the race direction on two different occasions.

Suzuka’s 2019 situation was dismissed as “precedent”, and the stewards accepted Haas’ protest, punishing Alonso in a 10-second stop-and-go. As the race has already ended, it becomes an additional 30-second penalty on the Spanish driver’s race time, which takes him out of the scoring zone. No penalty points were applied.

With that, in terms of points, Sebastian Vettel, Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon now occupy, in that order, positions seven, eight, nine and ten.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.