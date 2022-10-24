Film about the end of the world on Netflix with Tom Cruise is a hit

THE Netflix releases several films throughout the month. Most of them reach the top 10 and then are “hidden” in the catalogue. This is the case of On the Edge of Tomorrow, a long that has as a backdrop a war against aliens and consequently the end of the world. The film stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Originally, On the edge of tomorrow was released in 2014 and garnered approximately $400 million at the box office. The film is an adaptation of the complex story by Hiroshu Sakurazaka, which took almost 10 years to produce.

Although it has a compelling story, the film is easy to understand, and managed to refresh, without reinventing the genre or proposing something radically different. Well, if you like this type of movie and haven’t given the film a chance yet, learn more about the plot.

The history of On the edge of tomorrow

the plot of On the edge of tomorrow takes place a few years after a fight against the aliens who have invaded Earth. Humans face a battle of great importance for the future of the planet and humanity. However, in the course of the conflict, soldier Bill Cage dies and, without knowing how, ends up entering a time loop.

This leads him to live the same day over and over again. From then on, with the help of the famous warrior Rita Vrataski, he must use his acquired experience to try to change the course of the war.

On the edge of tomorrow is available on Netflix.

Critics and audiences loved the film.

The feature starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt achieved an almost unprecedented fact: to make the critics and the public agree in their evaluations. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, the film has a 90% approval rating from both the public and the critics.

The critical consensus states:

“Exciting, well acted, funny and intelligent, On the Edge of Tomorrow offers amusing proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of bearing the brunt of a blockbuster action thriller.”

So if you’re looking for a good movie tip, here is an excellent option. Watch the trailer: