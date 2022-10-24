Find out WHEN WhatsApp will start CHARGING for using the app; check how it will happen

Currently, WhatsApp is one of the most used social networks in Brazil and in the world. Possibly, you also have an account on the platform. This success can be attributed to the ease of communication, where using only a device with internet access, it is possible to contact anyone in the world, regardless of where they are.

It turns out, therefore, that amid the constant growth of WhatsApp, one issue is keeping users awake at night. It is about the possibility that the application is paid. That’s because, currently, all WhatsApp features are completely free. Therefore, it is worth understanding what the company responsible for the platform announced.

WhatsApp features

First of all, to investigate the possibility of the application becoming paid, it is necessary to understand the main features available on the platform. Well, as mentioned earlier, WhatsApp is one of the most used social networks in Brazil. In all, there are about 120 million active accounts on the app, in the country alone.

This can be justified, considering that now, WhatsApp is also a form of work present in the routine of part of Brazilians. That is, the network that was used only for leisure, is now a facilitator of lives, considering the job market. That is, several companies are interested in the platform, considering the various possibilities.

One of the most famous features of the platform is WhatsApp Business. It is the same application, however, with functions aimed at the work environment. Through the tools, it is possible to create shopping catalogs, indicate opening hours, program automatic messages, among many others. The novelty, therefore, is precisely around the Business.

Application will be paid?

Well, in advance, the answer is yes. In other words, users won’t have to pay to send messages, photos, make calls, among many other things. In addition, in-app accounts will also remain free. It turns out, therefore, that the novelty of the charge is precisely because of WhatsApp Business, considering its functions.

According to Meta, the company responsible for the platform, users will need to pay to use specific features of the Business modality. For example, the premium version will allow users to use the same account on multiple devices simultaneously. Apparently, this will be possible on 10 devices at the same time.

In addition, companies that choose to use the premium version will be able to create an address url, containing the name and the direct link for customers to contact the account in question. Furthermore, so far, there is no set value for the application, but it is estimated that the price should be completely affordable. Finally, several users have already shown interest in the premium modality, which still does not have a scheduled release date, considering the testing phase, but it is believed that it should not take long.

