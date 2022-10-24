Flamengo updates Arturo Vidal and Guillermo Varela’s injury charts

O Flamengo used social networks this Monday to update Vidal and Varela’s injury charts. The Chilean was discharged after draining his right ankle, while the Uruguayan was identified with a bruise on the posterior muscle of his left thigh and will not be available for the decision in Ecuador.

– The athlete Vidal was discharged from hospital this Monday after drainage performed in his right leg. He will continue treatment at the CT starting tomorrow. Athlete Varela underwent an examination that found a lesion in the posterior muscle of the left thigh. Treatment continues at CT – wrote Flamengo.

The good news is on account of Thiago Maia. The steering wheel does not worry for Saturday’s decision. He underwent treatment in the last few days after an inflammation in his right knee.

After winning the Copa do Brasil last week, Flamengo is now preparing for the Libertadores final, next Saturday, against Athletico Paranaense. However, this Tuesday, the team faces Santos for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.