For Libertadores, Ceni aims for a sequence at home: ?Going after victories?

Once São Paulo’s entry into the G8 of the Brasileirão is confirmed, coach Rogério Ceni wants his team to maintain the concentration displayed during the victory against Juventude in the final stretch of the championship. For this, the coach has the next two rounds – played at home – in order to guarantee a spot in the 2023 Libertadores.

“I hope we have a good mind to focus on the next two games at home (against Atlético-GO and Atlético-MG). and make São Paulo get as close as possible to the first places and, next year, leave in a better position than we left this year”, evaluated the coach.

Ceni pondered the difficulty that his squad had to face a strenuous schedule, and, in addition, to deal with hard defeats in the final of the Copa Sudamericana and in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil: “The psychological pressure of playing in finals, losing, getting back up . It’s a difficult task.”

Regarding the vast sequence of games, the tricolor commander commented that only on one date did the cast have a whole week to work.

“We only had one free date. Now it’s mid-week and weekend games, we play until the end like everyone else. You have to have concentration to complete 77 games in the year and try to win as many games as possible”, he said.

With 47 points, in eighth position, Tricolor enters the fight for a place in the next Libertadores. In the next round, on Thursday (27), the team receives Atlético-GO, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Morumbi.

Check out other answers from Rogério Ceni at the press conference

Result analysis

“The result was good because many teams came here and ended up drawing their games. In that sense it was good.”

Busts in Luciano’s vacancy

“I wanted to give Bustos an opportunity to watch him on the field. He fought, fought, fought. He doesn’t have the same characteristics as Luciano, as practically none of the players, except Nikão, who couldn’t play. And we chose Bustos and Calleri.”

10 points in the last 15 played. Better than expected performance? Did you recover well from the final?

“He managed to improve a lot away from home. We had the victory against Ceará, América and today, plus Palmeiras’ draw under the circumstances. And we also hope that we can win our next match. We know that Atlético-GO will not It’s an easy team. Teams in this situation give a lot of work, leave a lot of struggle and delivery on the field. It was a good reaction from the team due to the circumstances we were in after the defeat.”

Reinaldo, his importance for the cast and the brand

“I know he talked between the parties. I don’t know what’s different, it wasn’t passed on to me. A player who has a lot of technical quality, hits the ball well. Technically refined for a left-back, he finds good passes. one more boy but he’s at a good age. It’s a matter of the club and Reinaldo talking to see what will be done. Time and value, these things don’t interfere. He’s been a starter with me in recent games. Reinaldo builds the game better from behind. I’m happy for his goals today that gave us this victory. [do Fluminense] from the news, I’m not surprised by the quality. He has several attributes that make him want the player.”

Planning for 2023; renovation need to speed up?

“The club is trying to adjust financially within the conditions it has. With that, it doesn’t reach an agreement faster. It doesn’t have to be an accelerated thing. We have those days to make decisions that can be important. Luizão? several players that a decision must be taken at the right moment. Five or six players, plus Luizão for January and Igor Gomes for March. I like all of them. What the management has is to try to reduce the payroll to have savings for next year. Maybe it’s not possible to renew with all the players, but with whoever it is possible, they will communicate you soon.”