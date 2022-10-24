Former base player is called up to defend Italy

Roberto Mancini, Italy’s coach, got in touch with Monza and invited the left-back Carlos Augusto to represent the Azzurri, according to information from the Lance newspaper, the coach will personally call the athlete to convince him. Carlos, who played for Corinthians between 2018 and 2020, dreams of defending the Brazilian national team. The side has passed through Amarelinha in the under-20 category, but does not rule out defending Italy. The 23-year-old already has citizenship of the country.

With that, Carlos Augusto has the chance to join a legion of naturalized Brazilians who defend the Azzurri. Among the most emblematic names are Jorginho, Chelsea midfielder, Emerson Palmieri, West Ham side, and Rafael Tolói, Atalanta defender.

A holder of Monza, the left-back has already played 11 matches with the Italian team this season. In the Italian Championship, the Brazilian has already scored a goal with his club’s shirt against Spezia, on the 9th of October. In three seasons so far at Monza, Carlos has a total of seven goals and four assists.

Outside the World Cup, Italy has two friendlies against Albania and Austria next November. In March 2023, Azzurra will enter the field for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers aiming at a new cycle of conquests.