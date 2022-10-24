Fortaleza vs Atlético-MG for Serie A: follow in real time – Play

THE Arena Castelão will be the scene of another great confrontation between Strength and Atlético-MG in this Monday (24th). The teams enter the field in a game valid for the 33rd round of Brazilian championship Starting at 8pm (Brasilia time).

The teams are lined up:

Strength

lion scaled to #FORxCAM🦁✅ 🚑 Medical Department Balance Sheet – Hercules: Discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh. pic.twitter.com/LU1P1hSb76 — Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 (@FortalezaEC) October 24, 2022

Atletico Mineiro

Pre-Game

The result is decisive in the fight for a place in the 2023 Pre-Liberators. Separated by just 3 points, Galo appears in 7th place with 47 points, while Tricolor do Pici is 9th with 44 points added so far.

Historically, the confrontation between teams always involves a lot of ball in the net. There was never a 0-0 tie when Fortaleza and Atlético-MG faced each other. Since 2019, in Série A, there have been seven meetings with 23 goals scored. In the period, Leão added two victories against the rival, two draws and bitter three defeats.

where to watch the match

The game will be broadcast by SporTV, Premiere, by Verdinha and in real time on Diário do Nordeste.

Time

Fortaleza arrives packed to face the Rooster. The team adds six rounds of invincibility and comes from a great victory over the America-MG out of home. The Lion has 2nd best campaign return, there are nine victories, two draws and two defeats in the period. The team improved its performance playing as home team, today it is 80%.

For the match, the coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have three certain absences for the game: Tinga, Caio Alexandre and Romarinho are certain suspensions. Marcelo Benevenutohad been in the Medical Department for two rounds, is new to the team. Lucas Sasha must go outside.

Atlético-MG, on the other hand, comes from two winless rounds and sees their spot in the G-8 threatened. the team of cuca account with the return of Jemerson. team star, Hulk, remains as a doubt for the match. The striker spent the week training apart from the rest of the squad. Eduardo Sasha must be the substitute.

Pedrinho, Igor Rabello and Guilherme Aranacontinue in the medical department with more serious injuries.

Possible lineups

Fortress: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto (Ceballos), Titi, Capixaba; Zé Welison, Ronald, Hercules, Otero; Pedro Rocha and Galhardo. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dodô (Rubens); Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández (Zaracho); Ademir, Hulk (Sasha) and Keno. Coach: Cuca.

guesses

Technical Sheet | Fortaleza vs Atletico MG

Location: Arena Castelao

Time: 20:00 (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Premiere, SporTV, Verdinha and real time in Diário do Nordeste.

