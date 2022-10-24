French president says there is a chance for peace in Ukraine

Speech was made during an official trip to Italy last Sunday; Macron stressed that it is up to the Ukrainians and their leaders to decide when and how to do

the president of France, Emmanuel Macronsaid last Sunday, 23, that he believes there is a chance for peace in Ukraineeven when the Russia warns that the conflict could escalate. “Peace is possible,” Macron told a conference in Rome aimed at looking for ways to promote world peace, adding that it is up to the Ukrainians and their leaders to decide when and how to make that peace against Russian invaders. On the first day of his official visit to Italy, the French president spoke in the context of meetings of the community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic community recognized for its ability to mediate in armed conflicts or civil wars. This year’s meetings were called “The Cry for Peace”. France has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping Western diplomatic channels open to Moscow since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

“And so we speak of peace, of the cry for peace that you have chosen as your title and appeal. You have worked together as Ukrainians struggle to resist, defend their dignity and protect their borders and territory, and their national sovereignty. But a peace is possible. It’s the only one they [ucranianos] decide, when they decide and that it will respect their right as a sovereign people”, he said. Macron went to Italy to meet for the first time with the country’s new prime minister, the far-right conservative Giorgia Meloni.

*With information from Reuters