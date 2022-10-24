‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry reveals Julia Roberts looked incredulous when he broke up with her – Monet

+



Actors Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry in a scene from Friends (Photo: Playback)

Actor Matthew Perry, 53, has been teasing some of the stories and revelations that will be in his autobiography, which will be released on the 28th.

The star, immortalized as the Chandler of ‘Friends’, opens up in the book about his past, including drug addiction – and now he talked about his brief and ballad relationship he had with actress Julia Roberts, now 54 years old.

Excerpts from the work ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ were published by Geo News this Sunday (23).

Actor Matthew Perry (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The two dated between 1995 and 1996, shortly before Matthew invited the actress to participate in an episode of ‘Friends’, in which she lived a romantic relationship with his character. The flirtation began through the exchange of faxes between them.

Well, in excerpts from the book, Matthew reveals that he broke up with Julia for considering her “too good” for him. Chandler’s interpreter detailed the moment that took place amid his insecurity.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts in Friends (Photo: Playback)

“I could never be enough; I was broken, messed up, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I ended up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” he writes.

Matthew Perry adds the difficulty he still has in describing “the look of disbelief” on her face at that time.

Julia Roberts (Photo: Getty Images)

In an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer on Friday (21), the actor also detailed the importance of Jennifer Aniston in his fight against alcoholism. He revealed that he took dozens of pills because of his addiction, as well as a liter of vodka a day; something that left him “in a coma” and which he himself says “nearly escaped death”.

When the journalist, book in hand, asked about the part where Jennifer Aniston confronted him and said, “we know you’re drinking,” Matthew continued: “Imagine how scary that moment was.”

He made a point of stressing the importance of the actress, who played Rachel in ‘Friends’, in her recovery: “She was the one who reached out the most. I am very grateful to her for that.”