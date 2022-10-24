From Durval to Aloísio Chulapa: see where the 2005 Libertadores runners-up for Athletico are | athletico-pr

Atletico faces the Flamengo on October 29, at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil, for the Libertadores final. Hurricane has another chance to make the decisive game the most important in its history after 17 years.

In 2005, the team led by Antônio Lopes drew 1-1 in the first leg (Beira-Rio) and was thrashed 4-0 (Morumbi) on the return trip. This time, the final is in a single game.

The athletics team that entered the field was: Diego; Jancarlos, Danilo, Durvão and Marcão (Fernandinho); Cocito, André Rocha (Alan Bahia), Evandro and Fabrício; Lima (Rodrigo Souto) and Aloísio.

The ge went after the red-black cast to find out where they are, if they still play or what they do for a living. See below:

Diego (goalkeeper): he transferred to Fluminense the following year, passed through Europe and Azerbaijan, and ended his career at Vitória de Guimarães, in 2017. He works at Vitória de Setúbal as a goalkeeper coach. He is 43 years old, obtained Portuguese citizenship and sees his son, Diego Callai, follow in his footsteps at Sporting’s youth.

Jancarlos (right-back): stayed in Hurricane for two more seasons and played for São Paulo (Brazilian champion), Botafogo, Bahia, among others. He hung up his boots by Rio Branco-ES in 2013. He died in a car accident, aged 30.

Danilo (defender): left Athletico in 2009 for Palmeiras and, after three seasons, headed to Italy. The 38-year-old defender, who played for Udinese and Bologna, has been without a club since June – the last being Parma.

Durval (defender): went to Sport the following year and played for four seasons. Then he won Libertadores, Copa do Brasil (twice) and Recopa Sul-Americana for Santos. He returned to Leão da Ilha and retired in 2018. He is 43 years old and lives in Cruz do Espírito Santo, Paraíba.

Marcao (defender/left-back): played in Japan in 2006, returned to Hurricane and played for Palmeiras, Inter (with the Sudamericana victory) and Goiás, a team that retired in 2011. Currently, aged 47, he is an assistant coach and was at CSA this season together with Alberto Valentim.

Cocytus (steering wheel): Brazilian champion in 2001, left Athletico for Spanish football and returned to play for Fortaleza. He also passed through Avaí and Vila Nova, hanging up his cleats in 2009. He is 45 years old and has three sports courts in Curitiba, all linked to the Hurricane schools.

André Rocha (steering wheel): he stayed in the red-black club until 2007 and then accumulated passages in the USA and Greece. In Brazil he still played for clubs such as Ponte Preta, Figueirense, Vasco and Bragantino retired in 2020 for Nacional-SP. At the age of 38, he returned to live in São Paulo.

Evandro (midfielder): played for Athletico for two more years and played for Goiás, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Vitória until traveling the world for Serbia, Portugal and England. He came to play for Santos and Chapecoense and retired in early 2021. He currently lives in Blumenau-SC, is 36 years old and found tennis as a new sports hobby.

Fabricio (sock): followed the Hurricane for a season and passed through Qatar and South Korea. He played again in Brazil for América-MG and Guarani until retiring at Paracatu-DF, in 2015. He is 42 years old and works as an athlete manager, in addition to having a gym in Divinópolis-MG.

Lima (striker): transferred to Arab football, in addition to playing in Qatar and Mexico. Here, he wore the shirts of São Paulo (Brazilian champion), Botafogo, Corinthians, Bahia, Paraná, among others. He retired in 2016 from Hercílio Luz-SC. He is 40 years old.

Aloísio (striker): got it right with São Paulo after the runner-up and won the Brazilian third championship, in addition to the World Cup. Then he had stints in Qatar, Vasco, Ceará, CRB and other lesser clubs. He retired in 2017, is 47 years old and lives in Atalaia-AL. Chulapa is now recognized on social media with his “danones”.

Fernandinho (steering wheel): the player, who at the time was also playing as a full-back and attacking midfielder, said goodbye to Hurricane in that final and lived 17 years in Europe, between Shakhtar and Manchester City. There, he won 27 national titles and participated in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in addition to winning the Copa América (2019). He returned to Athletico this season. He is 37 years old.

Alan Bahia (steering wheel): the 2001 Brazilian champion left the red-black team in 2009, having spent time in Japan and Qatar. He returned to Athletico in 2010 and 2012, being the athlete to wear the most athletic shirt: 364 games. He still played for Goiás and América-RN. He retired four years ago at Vitória da Conquista-BA. Currently, 39 years old, he is trying to become a coach and has commanded Pedreira-PA this year.

Rodrigo Souto (steering wheel): also left the club after the final and went to Figueirense. He still played for Santos, São Paulo, Náutico, Botafogo and a few other Brazilian teams until he retired at Olaria in 2018. At 39, he lives in Rio de Janeiro and plays beach soccer for Botafogo.

Antonio Lopes: coached Fluminense, Vasco, Avaí and Vitória before returning to Athletico in 2011 and remained at the club until 2014, between coach and director. His last job was in 2020 at Vasco, as technical coordinator, a role he also did at Botafogo and Figueirense. The “delegate” lives in Rio de Janeiro and is 81 years old.

Ferreira (midfielder): the Colombian played with the red-black shirt until 2009, with loans to the Arab Emirates and the USA, where he was elected MLS MVP. He returned to his native country to play for Santa Fe and América de Cali and ended his career at Unión Magdalena in 2019. He is 43 years old and accompanies his son Jesús Ferreira, who followed his career and plays for FC Dallas and the US national team.

Jorge Henrique (midfielder): left Hurricane in the same season for Santo André. He had good spells at Botafogo, Corinthians and Inter, in addition to Vasco and Náutico. He won the Brazilian, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Mundial in his career. This year, at the age of 40, he played for Catarinense for Camboriú and then the second division of Mineiro for North Esporte Clube.

Dennis Marques (striker): left in 2007 for Japanese football until returning to Flamengo, the club that won the 2009 Brazilian. Then he played for Santa Cruz and ended his career at ABC in 2014. He is 41 years old and lives in Maceió.

Cleo (striker): left in the middle of the Brazilian for Figueirense and returned for the 2014-15 seasons. He had stints in Portugal, Japan, Serbia and China, in addition to Goiás. He retired in 2020, is 37 years old and lives in Guarapuava-PR.

