From Scratch – 01×01 – First Tastes

This article no contains spoilers.



×



From Scratch It’s one of Netflix’s latest bets. if Emily in Paris was one of the great successes of the platform streaming why not introduce a similar concept, but through the streets of Italy? Even because the platform has not released several films with this premise during this year? Love & Gelato, Toscana, Under the Amalfi Sun and Love in the Villa are some examples. Jokes aside, the truth is that there seems to be an audience enchanted by the Italian aesthetic. I admit that I am part of it; from architecture to lifestyle, Italy has always fascinated me. If there’s something these movies and series make me want to visit, but maybe not for the reasons they give me First Tastes.

From Scratch follow the character of Zoe Saldañaworld-renowned for her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Again, we have a strong protagonist such as Lily Collins in Emily in Paris. Saldaña plays a woman from the United States who goes to study in Florence and falls in love with the various charms of the country, one of them being Italian men.

Although I liked Saldaña’s performance, as he did what he could with what he was given, I felt that all the other performances fell short. For those who also saw Emily in Paris knows that a strong supporting cast is also important and sustains a light show a lot. Even more important are the protagonist’s love interests, who end up losing points for the actors’ interpretation. Emily in Paris it’s super americanized and From Scratch it’s exactly the same. But it makes sense, it’s the perspective we choose to watch when we follow a woman from the United States on her personal discovery of Europe. It doesn’t irritate me in the slightest. What annoys me is that the Italian characters are so stereotypical that it’s hard to believe that something like this would happen in real life. A lot of people complained about it in Emily in Paris. Personally, I didn’t feel that because the cast is strong and because the show doesn’t take itself seriously. With 30-minute episodes, we usually know we can’t expect too much depth. Already From Scratch adopts a very serious tone and 50-minute episodes. Well, in that field it doesn’t work well. If the whole experience is remarkable, but extremely superficial and fast, I would say that the scheme of this series will not work.

The pilot lasted more than 50 minutes and almost felt like a movie, as the protagonist arrived in Florence, jumped from love interest and reached the end of her stay in the city. I’m happy that it’s a miniseries and that it’s coherently designed to have a beginning, middle and end, but it seems to me that it would have made a better movie. I have no idea what to expect in the next episodes, because she has to go home. For a first impression, I wouldn’t recommend the series, but I’ll keep watching as I’m curious. If they continue the series in the US I will be disappointed! Which brings me to the positive parts of the series: being able to see images of Florence, listening to Italian music, people speaking Italian and seeing delicious food. There is a scene in this episode where the characters are tasting different dishes. I admit that I found the scene too long, but very satisfying to watch. It almost looked like a live action of Ratatouille. Additionally, the series tries to bring some depth to Italian stereotypes, with a character hailing from Sicily to try to explain the differences between southern and northern Italy. I’m not in a position to confirm the information, but it’s still interesting to stop treating a country as a monolithic identity.

So I leave this review in a slightly negative tone. Honestly, the problem is not stereotypes and clichesbut the long episodes that Saldaña has to carry alone.