G.Skill Announces DDR5-7800 Memory Focused on Z790 Platforms and 13th Gen Intel CPUs

DDR5 Trident Z5 RAM memory line receives five new very high frequency members.

G.SKILL announced this week its new high-performance DDR5 RAM memories that reach up to an impressive 8,000 MHz frequency.

This is the Trident Z5 family line, which has five commercial models compatible with the 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors, as well as the Intel® Z790 chipset platform. Get to know each of them now:

DDR5-7800 for extreme overclocking performance

The most powerful model in the lineup aims to push memory performance to the limit with the latest processors from Intel, reaching the incredible speed of 7800 MHz in CL38 with support for up to 32GB (2x16GB). Below, you can see a print by the manufacturer of the validated memory kit on the Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor on an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard.

DDR5-7600 overclock ready

According to G.SKILL, for those who want a high level of memory overclocking to achieve killer performance, the model G.SKILL DDR5-7600 CL36-46-46-121 with support for up to 32GB (2x16GB) is now available at some stores abroad, even with the validation of the Intel® XMP 3.0 program. In the screenshot below, the new memory was tested on a desktop with an Intel Core i9-13900K and the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard.

DDR5-7400 and 7200 with high capacity and 64GB support

Models clocked at 7400 MHz and 7200 MHz allow you to expand the configuration up to 64GB (2x32GB) while maintaining high speed. The following print shows the validation of the DDR5-7400 product in the configuration of an Intel Core i9-13900K desktop processor and an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard.

DDR5-8000 Tech Demo CL38 to unlock the full potential of overclocking

Another big surprise from the announcement was the technical demo of DDR-8000 memory, which pushes the limits of frequency potential with 2 x 16GB sticks that operate ultra-fast at CL38-48-48-125 latency in a desktop configuration with Intel Core i9. -13900K processor and motherboard ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex. This product is not yet intended to be commercially available.

Trident Z5 family specs for the Z790 chipset

Check below the table of each RAM kit of the new line with frequency, latency and maximum capacity:

The official dollar values ​​have not yet been released, but as it is a flagship for the current generation, expect very salty values ​​at the beginning.

