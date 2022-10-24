Galaxy S22 is the first Samsung phone to receive Android 13 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Line cell phone owners Galaxy S22 no longer need to wait. This Monday (24th), the Samsung started releasing the stable version of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. With the update, users have access to Android 13 and the novelties of the interface for smartphones and tablets of the South Korean brand.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)



The update notification appeared to users in Asia and Europe. With the release, owners of smartphones with Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors will have access to the latest version of Google’s operating system. Packages are identified by the following builds:

Variants with Exynos: S90xBXXU2BVJA;

S90xBXXU2BVJA; Variants with Snapdragon: S90xEXXU2BVJA.

The update also brings the October 1, 2022 security patch and weighs around 2.8GB, according to the XDA-Developers.

One UI 5 is released for the Galaxy S22 line (Image: Reproduction/XDA-Developers)

What’s new in One UI 5?

In addition to Android 13, One UI 5 guarantees some news for Samsung phones. This is the case with the stack of widgets, in addition to the visual improvements in the notification center of the South Korean brand’s interface. When upgrading from Samsung, users still have the new Material You color schemes that come with the system update.

The list of improvements also adds the possibility to perform OCR “anywhere” on the cell phone. As with the iPhone, users will be able to open photos and copy snippets of texts, signs and the like, to paste in a document or messages, for example. Users still have privacy improvements, new multitasking gestures and more accessibility options.

The update, however, is not yet available for the Brazilian Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra units. Therefore, you will have to wait until the update is released in Brazil.

There is also no forecast of release of the package for other models. However, the distribution of One UI 5 with Android 13 is expected to be very fast, considering that the Galaxy A53 can be updated later this year.

With information: Android Authority, SamMobile and XDA-Developers