Galaxy S22 is the first Samsung phone to receive Android 13 – Tecnoblog

Galaxy S22 is the first Samsung phone to receive Android 13

Line cell phone owners Galaxy S22 no longer need to wait. This Monday (24th), the Samsung started releasing the stable version of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. With the update, users have access to Android 13 and the novelties of the interface for smartphones and tablets of the South Korean brand.

