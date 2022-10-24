Galaxy S22 Ultra at a great price at KaBUM!

THE Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 Ultra in February this year for R$ 9,499, a value that certainly did not please many consumers. A few months after the official launch, the new top of the line from the South Korean giant can now be purchased for a lower price. Next, we’ll show you the offer we’ve found in KaBUM!, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Galaxy S22 Ultra at incredible price at KaBUM!



Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

At KaBUM!, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB is being sold for BRL 6,799 in cash on Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 2,700 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to split up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 755.44. So if you are looking for a new smartphone, now is the time!

Where’s the offer?

👉 Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra for R$6,799 at KaBUM!



BRL 6,569.10







Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 12GB RAM, 256GB, Triple Camera 108MP, Infinity Display 6.8, Green – SM-S908EZGSZTO

see offer





BRL 7,141.90







Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB 5G with S PEN Stylus – Wine, Triple Camera 108MP + Selfie 40MP, RAM 12GB, Screen 6.8

see offer





BRL 7,599.00







Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256Gb Wine 5G – 12Gb Ram 6.8 Cam.

see offer



See more offers on our Telegram channel: Oficina da Net Offers.

O Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones ever made by Samsunghighlighting an elegant construction, excellent cameras and performance worthy of a top of the line.

The Dynamic AMOLED screen measures 6.8 inches with a resolution of 3088 x 144 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Inside, we have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor, combined with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

There are four cameras on the rear: the main 108 megapixel, the secondary 10 megapixel periscope with 10x optical zoom, the tertiary 10 megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and the last 12 megapixel wide-angle camera. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 40 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the device include: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port, AKG synthesized stereo speakers, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen and water resistance.

👉 Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra for R$6,799 at KaBUM!

Galaxy S22 Ultra datasheet:

Operational system: Android 12 and OneUI 4

Android 12 and OneUI 4 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4nm) SM8450 and Samsung Exynos 2200 (4nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4nm) SM8450 and Samsung Exynos 2200 (4nm) RAM memory: 8GB, 12GB and 16GB

8GB, 12GB and 16GB Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Screen – Type: Dynamic AMOLED

Dynamic AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.8

6.8 Screen – Resolution: 3088×1440

3088×1440 Main camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33, OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF

108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33, OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF 2nd camera: 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52, 10x optical zoom and Dual Pixel PDAF

10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52, 10x optical zoom and Dual Pixel PDAF 3rd camera: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52, Super Stability, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x optical zoom and OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52, Super Stability, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x optical zoom and OIS 4th camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55, Super Stability and Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55, Super Stability and Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 and PDAF

40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 and PDAF Drums: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 45W, 15W Wireless and 4.5 reverse wireless

45W, 15W Wireless and 4.5 reverse wireless 5G: Yea

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – See the complete technical sheet here

Competitors: