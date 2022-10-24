‘Game of Thrones’ actress is cast

According to information shared by Deadline, the next series in the “Dune” universe has received a new member for its cast. Actress Indira Varma has been cast in the role of Empress Natalya in the spin-off.

Varma is known for playing other characters from major pop culture franchises, such as Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Tala Durith in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, a series from the “Star Wars” universe. The actress will also be in the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible: Settlement Part 1”, the seventh feature in the saga produced by Tom Cruise.

According to Variety’s text, Empress Natalya is described as royalty and her marriage to Emperor Corrino has united thousands of worlds. So far, the series is tentatively titled “Dune: The Sisterhood”.

The spin-off’s plot will take place 10,000 years before the known events in “Dune” and is based on the novel “Brotherhood of Dune”, by authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The series will tell the story of the Harkonnen sisters as they face forces that threaten the future of humanity. In this context, the legendary sect of the Bene Gesserit will be formed.

As we saw in the movie “Dune”, the Bene Gesserit are women with unusual abilities, with mental and physical powers and abilities. Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) is one of the members of the sect and her abilities can be seen in the son and protagonist of the story, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

After the addition of Indira Varma, the cast of “Dune: The Sisterhood” has only two other confirmations so far: actresses Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, who will play, respectively, the protagonists Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen.

The production of “Dune: The Sisterhood” will be directed by Diane Ademu-John, who will write and co-show the series. Filmmaker Johan Renck will direct the first two episodes of the spin-off – he is known for directing the acclaimed “Chernobyl”.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” started its projects in 2019 and to date, it does not have a set release date. HBO Max recently announced that filming for the series is expected to begin in November in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Meanwhile, the theatrical sequel has already started production and its release date has been brought forward. “Dune: Part 2” is set to premiere on November 3, 2023.

