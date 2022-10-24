Get to know the story of Shein, denounced for inhumane work situations in the name of “fashion” and low prices

Documentary shows that, until it arrives at the consumer’s house, the product is produced by poorly paid people and with excessive workload. (Photo: reproduction)

Shein, an e-commerce platform that sells international products, especially in the fashion market, and which has its own clothing store, has been at the center of a controversy after allegations of slavery-like work have surfaced in recent days. In two of its factories in China, filmed by a journalist from the British channel 4, employees were discovered who sew for up to 18 hours straight and earn approximately R$0.20 per piece produced, with only one day off per month.

With the complaint, revealed through the documentary “Untold: inside the Shein Machine”, something in Portuguese like “Untold: inside the Shein Machine”, the company has still been criticized for poor working conditions, high levels of toxic chemicals in the parts it produces, copying designer models and incorrect use of customer data.

To give you an idea, Channel 4 revealed that workers have no set hours and many work more than 120 hours a week, without the right to weekends and with only one day off a month. “There are no Sundays here”, laments one of the workers shown in the report.

Workers have loads of up to 18 hours and only one day off per month at Shein’s factories, according to Channel 4’s revelation. (Photo: reproduction)

In the documentary, the journalist also reported that employees were penalized by two-thirds of their daily salary if they made a mistake in one of the garments. Situations like these justify the low price charged by the company’s website, focused on “fast fashion”.

In addition, the documentary also found that Shein has a core of “research that looks for emerging trends in social media,” turning them into designs that they order in small batches from a network of thousands of factories in Guangzhou, China.

In defense, the brand said it was “extremely concerned about the allegations made”. “Any non-compliance with this code will be dealt with immediately and we will put an end to partnerships that do not follow our standards,” he said in a press release.

The company also reinforced that it asked Channel 4 for information in order to act on revealed cases. “Shein’s Responsible Sourcing (SRS) standards impose on our suppliers a code of conduct based on International Labor Organization conventions and local laws and regulations, including working practices and conditions. We work with leading independent agencies to carry out unannounced audits at suppliers’ premises.”

History

Few people know, but the company that has become a giant worldwide in a few years has existed since 2008. The specialist in ventures in the textile sector Jesué Tomé recalls that when the company was founded in 2008, it only sold wedding dresses. The name Shein, however, was only actually adopted in 2015, but the turning point was a year later, when he started to bet on his own production.

In 2020, it gained traction through videos from content creators on Instagram and Tiktok, which mainly won over Gen Z. “Today, it sells in more than 150 countries and is a company valued at 30 billion dollars. Two years ago, it became the largest exclusively online fashion enterprise in the world”, highlighted the specialist, adding that the value is superior to that of Zara and H&M combined.

He also explains that the incredibly low prices for good quality products are what makes the company conquer the public in an overwhelming way, in addition to the ease of delivery.

On the other hand, even though Brazilians have started to buy more clothes over the internet during the pandemic, it is still a low percentage compared to physical retail, that is, less than 10%.