Giorgia Meloni officially assumes the position of head of government in Italy | world and science

The transfer of power ceremony took place at the Chigi Palace, the seat of government, near the ParliamentANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Published 10/23/2022 11:18

Former Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed power on Sunday to post-fascist politician Giorgia Meloni in a ceremony of great symbolic value in Rome, which made her the first woman to assume the post of head of government in Rome. Italy.

The transfer of power ceremony took place at the Chigi Palace, the seat of government, close to the Parliament.

Upon arriving at the red carpet positioned for the occasion, Meloni reviewed the guard of honor.

Visibly moved, she was greeted by Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, who welcomed and met with the new prime minister for nearly an hour.

Then Draghi, much appreciated on the international stage, made the symbolic delivery of the silver bell used to conduct debates in the Council of Ministers.

Meloni, 45, will lead Italy’s most right-wing government since the Republic’s founding in 1946. On Saturday, she was sworn in before the Republic’s president, Sergio Mattarella.

He will be the leader of a conserved executive thanks to a coalition with the League, Matteo Salvini’s far-right and anti-immigration party, and with Forza Italia of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Roman politics won a historic victory in the September 25 legislative elections after overcoming the most contentious issues of her party, ‘Fratelli d’Italia’ (Brothers of Italy), a strategy that brought her to power a century after her rise to power. of the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, of whom she is an admirer.

Elections were called early after the resignation of Draghi, who took over as prime minister in February 2021 but lost support from his allies.

The first meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for this Sunday and will be devoted mainly to administrative issues.

The new Executive – of 24 ministers, including six women – will have to face many challenges that affect Italy, particularly in the economic area.

Rome’s room for maneuver is limited by a public debt of 150% of gross domestic product (GDP), the second highest proportion in the eurozone, behind only Greece.

On Saturday, Meloni pledged to work closely with international partners and his message was welcomed by the European Union (EU).

The President of the European Commission (the EU Executive), Ursula von der Leyen, said she looked forward to “constructive cooperation” with her government. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, followed the same line.