Globo considers broadcasting Athletico-PR x Palmeiras on Tuesday

Dudu in action for Palmeiras against Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Palmeiras visit Athletico-PR this Tuesday (25) at 9:30 pm at Arena da Baixada for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Initially, the match would only be broadcast on Hurricane Live (streaming and pay-per-view application of the home club) and on the channel of streamer Casimiro, on Twitch.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

As found by the report of the OUR LECTURE, Globo is studying the possibility of changing its schedule exceptionally to be able to broadcast the duel on Tuesday, since it cannot use SporTV (closed TV) or Premiere (pay-per-view) for that. The measure would deviate from the historical custom of broadcasting Wednesday’s match on open TV.

The broadcaster does not have a broadcasting rights agreement for Athletico-PR games as principal on closed TV or pay-per-view, but has for open TV with all 20 clubs in the Brasileirão Serie A.

If Globo chooses not to broadcast the match, Palmeiras supporters will have to choose between subscribing to the match on Hurricane Live (R$ 24.90) and subscribing to Casimiro’s Twitch channel (Amazon Prime account worth R$ $14.90 monthly entitles you to a free subscription. Direct subscription to the channel has plans starting at R$8.90).

With 71 points, Palmeiras can become champion of the Brasileirão for the 11th time in this next round. For that, they need to beat Athletico-PR on Tuesday (25) and hope for draws or defeats between Internacional and Corinthians on Wednesday (26). The gauchos receive Ceará, while the arch-rivals receive Fluminense. Verdão’s advantage in the lead is ten points with five rounds remaining in the competition.

Focused on the dispute of the Libertadores final next Saturday (29), the Paraná club coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari must send an alternative team to the field to face Alviverde.

Palmeiras today: How to watch Athletico-PR x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão Palmeiras today: Palmeiras beats Avai and gets closer to the Brazilian Championship title Actions: Palmeiras vs Avaí Palmeiras today: Piquerez pre-summoned and alviverde double suspension Palmeiras today: Bruno Tabata back in training, and Palmeiras in the Women’s Libertadores

READ MORE