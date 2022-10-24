GTA VI | Alleged Take Two Document May Have Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Announcement

In the last few hours, a supposed document from the Take Twoout of the blue Rockstar Gameson social networks where you have some information about the franchise Grand Theft Autoas well as the supposed announcement date of GTA VI.

According to this document, the saga Grand Theft Auto as a whole has sold over 375 million copies, and the announcement of GTA 6 will be revealed in the 43rd fiscal week of the Take Two.

Take Two’s Alleged Leaked Document Revealing GTA VI’s Announcement Date

The 43rd fiscal week of the Take Two, corresponds to the days between October 24 and 28, 2022, however, we must take everything as a big rumor, as the image can be easily faked.

If the document is proven to be true, we will have the announcement in the next few days. It is worth remembering that October 28th is the 20th anniversary of the GTA Vice City and the city of GTA 6 is a modern version of vice cityas seen in the September leaks.

Source: KifflomGames