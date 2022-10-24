guess the ‘tourist dream destination’ with 9 letters

Do you still remember how to play the famous hangman game? This is a very old challenge. One that was usually common when we were kids, but which is still great for stimulating our logical reasoning. It’s about trying to find which word fits the sign. For fun, the number of attempts was limited. Check? So check out the image below and guess the word we’re all looking for.

How do you play the hangman game?

In case you don’t remember so well how this game worked, you don’t have to worry or go to Google, because we will rescue some of that delicious memory! In short, in the hangman game, you have to find the right word that fills the sign by indicating one letter at a time.

When you get it right, because the letter is really part of the word, the creator puts it in the right position. If you make a mistake, the creator will draw some member of a puppet on the gallows that is to the left of the drawing. So, if you miss the letters enough to complete the doll’s drawing, it’s game over! Your puppet is hanged.

Tip to find the word

Usually the method of tips is used to make everything easier. Want an example? In the hangman game below, there is room for a 9-letter word, but there are many of them with that amount. How to know which one is right?

Well, now you should consider our golden tip: looking for an Asian city. Also, you’ll notice that we’ve added some letters to help you complete the word, which should also give you some clues about the name of the Southeast Asian city we’re looking for. Hey, look at another help there!

In case you couldn’t guess and maybe even had the puppet hanged, consider the possibility of practicing the same game more times, but with other words. As for this particular challenge, don’t worry. Let’s not make you curious. The word we were looking for is SINGAPORE, as you will see in the image below.