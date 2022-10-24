Hair loss and baldness may have their days numbered; understand – News

Hair loss is often considered inevitable, as new hair growth is difficult. However, scientists at the National University of Yokohama, Japan, managed to produce new hair follicles in the laboratory – a bag-shaped structure where the hair root is located, located in the skin layer below the epidermis.

In research published in the journal Science Advances last Friday (21), the researchers showed that follicles are cavities present in almost the entire human body and are formed still in the embryonic stage, thanks to the interaction between the outer layer of the skin and the connective tissue, called mesenchyme, which is located below.

Exactly for this reason, the artificial production of follicles has always been more difficult. To better understand these interactions, Junji Fukuda of the University of Yokohama in Japan and his team of scientists study organoids — small, simple versions of an organ — in hair follicles.

By controlling the structure of the organelles, the team was able to improve the growth of hair follicles. “We investigated various conditions, including growth factors, activators and inhibitors of signaling pathways, and basic components of the culture medium,” Fukuda said in the publication.

In the trial, the Japanese used embryonic skin cells from mice and managed to grow them in a special type of gel, which allows the cells to be reprogrammed into hair follicles.

This gel makes it possible for particles to grow in the lab, scaling one another, as they do in the body. In one month, the follicles reached a length of up to 3 millimeters.

“This is probably related to the fact that the cycle of change in mice is about a month,” says Fukuda.

The team is now working on recreating the experiment with human cells. And with that, one day it may be the solution to hair loss.

The researchers’ intention is to take hair from a person who has hair in good condition, grow it in a laboratory and then use those follicles to implant in people with hair loss or baldness.

This advance could pave the way for drugs and treatments for hair growth that can even affect its color and shape, since the implanted follicles will have the characteristics of the donors.

“Our next step will be to use human-derived cells and apply them to drug development and regenerative medicine,” said Junji Fukuda, co-author of the study.

Currently, hair transplantation is performed by removing hair from a part of the body to an area that is thinning or becoming bald, which can lead to scarring.



Difficulty going to the bathroom? Find out which foods help your gut function



