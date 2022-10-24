Harry Potter star reveals protagonist’s jealousy

The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most famous in cinema, and in all it has eight films. In addition, the saga is one of the most profitable in cinema, surpassing the home of 7 billion dollars.

But it was also the rise of actors and actresses, like Tom Felton, who revealed many things in his book, and one of them was being jealous of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman created.

Continues after advertising

Adapting JK Rowling’s books, the films follow a young boy named Harry Potter, who would go on to become the greatest wizard of the ages. However, he was also determined to fight Lord Voldemort, the saga’s greatest threat.

With Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter, the cast also includes Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, among other names.

Tom Felton was jealous of the actor bond

Draco Malfoy wasn’t the only one who was jealous of Harry Potter. The actor himself, Tom Felton, revealed that he was jealous of the protagonist of the films.

Daniel Radcliffe became very close to Gary Oldman, and Feltou reveals in his book Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard about the two actors’ bond.

Aside from Felton, other co-stars harbored some bitterness over Radcliffe and Oldman’s close relationship (via ScreenRant).

For Felton, Oldman, who played Sirius Black, helped Radcliffe improve in his acting, as well as being an inspiration for the young actor.

“Just as Sirius became a father figure to Harry, I had the feeling that Gary became something of an inspiration to Daniel, helping him navigate the complicated path of growing up in the spotlight as well as honing his acting skills.” he said.

“I think some of us, myself included, were a little jealous of that bond. We could see that, thanks in part to Gary’s influence, and Daniel was really starting to learn the craft better than any of us. Who better to have on your side in this regard than Gary Oldman?”

Oldman is also known for being Commissioner Gordon in The Dark Knight trilogy, and made his wizarding debut in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The actor, after a good performance, returned to make three more films, becoming one of the most loved actors by fans.

Sirius is one of Harry’s most beloved and respected figures, and the dynamic between the two characters has only improved thanks to the actors’ close bond.

All the Harry Potter movies are available on HBO Max.