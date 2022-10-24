HBO Max Celebrates Wonder Woman’s Day

The streaming catalog has four films by the most popular female representative in the world

From the comic book superhero universe, Wonder Woman is – without a doubt – the most popular and famous female representative in the world. Like most of her peers, she has superpowers that make her invincible in her fight against evil: she has supernatural strength, ease of healing, impressive reflexes, among others. Her strength is also enhanced by certain elements, such as bracelets that help her resist the attack of any weapon, a tiara that is her lethal hidden weapon, the lasso of truth, etc.

HBO Max is the platform for superheroes and superheroines, and that’s why we can’t help but celebrate it on this special day! It’s Wonder Woman Day! And what can you find on the platform about the heroine? Take a look:

Wonder Woman

Before becoming Wonder Woman, she was just Diana, Princess of the Amazons, prepared to be an invincible warrior. In this film, Diana sets out to stop World War I, believing the conflict was started by the Amazons’ enemy Ares.

Wonder Woman 1984

In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two enemies: media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, and starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, among others.

Wonder Woman (2009)

With the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Athena, the speed of Mercury and the beauty of Aphrodite, Wonder Woman is born. This series is based on the character of Charles Moulton and the life of this heroine with unparalleled strength.

Wonder Woman: Bloodline

The origin of Wonder Woman, a member of the Justice League, who fights for good and helps a young man in trouble recruited by an evil organization.