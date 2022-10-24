HBO Max Reveals How It Turned Monsanto Into The Dragon Stone From “The House of the Dragon”

The streaming service HBO Max released this Monday a video focused on the shooting of the series “The House of the Dragon” in Portugal. The launch coincided with the premiere of the last episode of the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, already available on the platform. The historic village of Monsanto, in Idanha-a-Nova, was chosen for the mega-production on the history of Casa Targaryen. The Dragon Stone was used as a setting.

“When we saw Monsanto, on a mountain, we found Dragonstone. In the original series, Dragonstone was a coast of Northern Spain. There you could only see one facet of the island, the beach, but we needed the rest of the island, we needed a whole world. That’s what we found at the top of that steep mountain in Portugal”, explains in a press release sent to the press by co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik (director of the episode ‘Battle of the Bastards’ in “Game of Thrones”).

According to Sofia Noronha, production manager of “House of the Dragon”, the shooting of the series in Portugal even had the “support of the inhabitants”, who “ceded their houses” and “worked on the series, based on “Fogo e Sangue” , by George RR Martin. The main cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.