Hideo Kojima tweets photos with PlayStation bosses and actress Elle Fanning

Considered one of the legends of the gaming industry, Hideo Kojima has always liked to make suspense on social media. But now he decides to be clear, especially regarding his partnered with Sony, posting photos with PlayStation bosses Jim Ryan and Hermen Hulst, as well as actress Elle Fanning.

Death Stranding 2 was reportedly in development, according to actor Norman Reedus, who spilled the beans in an interview, revealing he was working on the game. Kojima later tweeted the phrase “go to your room my friend” with pictures of the two, giving even more strength to the game’s existence.

As the first title was a temporary PlayStation exclusive, it’s easy to expect the same from the second. To add even more strength, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, met with Hideo Kojima.

He even tweeted a photo that shows actress Elle Fanning and Geoff Keighley, responsible for The Game Awards (confirmed later in this tweet). Will we have an announcement for December? We just have to wait.

The actress had first appeared in a mysterious tweet earlier this month, made by Kojima, with the phrase “Who am I?” (Who am I?). Days later, he confirmed that it was from Elle Fanning. Now your mystery is around “Where am I?” (Where am I?), and Kojima even hinted that there will be one more riddle.

Kojima is working on an Xbox game

Death Stranding arrived on PS4 in November 2019 and then in July 2020 for PC, exclusive for less than a year. The game is currently part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, but only for computers.

During the Xbox showcase in June as part of Summer Game Fest, Kojima revealed that he is working on an exclusive title for Microsoft’s console. At the time, he said, “There’s a game I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game that no one has ever tried or seen before. I’ve waited a long time for the day when I could finally start creating it.”

“With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it’s now possible for me to challenge myself to do this never-before-seen concept. It might take some time, but I’m looking forward to partnering with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring interesting news in the future”, adds the creator of Metal Gear.

There are rumors that say the game will be called “Overdose”. Images allegedly obtained by insider Tom Hederson, show “Death Stranding’s Mama wearing a blue dress. The game, however, does not appear to be Death Stranding 2 and only features the same actress as Mama, Margaret Qualley.”

After Xbox announcement, Kojima Productions confirms it maintains partnerships with PlayStation

