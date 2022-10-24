Horror director is asked about making films in other genres and surprising answer

Jordan Peele is about to launch NO! DO NOT LOOK! (NOPE). The director is known for his productions that combine horror and a strong social message. In an interview for the deadlinePeele described his newest film this way:

“A little horror, a little comedy; I will always try to give you a great show.”

Asked if he could venture into other genres, he replied:

“I’m going to stay within this realm that I love, which is, I think, the only way I know of seeing the world and telling tell stories right now.”

Announced in November 2020, NO! DO NOT LOOK! follows the residents of a California countryside town as they witness a strange and frightening discovery.

The film’s cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Michael Busch, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye and Terry Notary.

Jordan Peele won an Oscar, Emmy, National Board of Review and Critic’s Choice. Among the films she has produced are Run!, Infiltrated in the Klan, We and The Legend of Candyman.

future projects

Among Jordan Peele’s upcoming projects is the Netflix stop-motion film, Wendell & Wild, which he wrote and star. The film is directed by Henry Selick, known for Coraline and Jack’s wierd world.

The production is an animated tale about intriguing demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot, a difficult teenager with a lot of guilt, to summon them to the Land of the Dead. alive.

However, Kat has one condition to help the brothers which leads her on a brilliantly bizarre and comical adventure like no other that defies the law of life and death.

The animated cast also includes Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames .

Universal Pictures will release NO! DO NOT LOOK! in Brazil on August 25th and in the rest of the world on July 22nd. Wendell & Wild arrives on Netflix in October.

