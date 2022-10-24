House of the Dragon comes out of the original’s shadow with season 1

One of the biggest phenomena in television history, Game of Thrones (2011-2019) forever changed the way fantasy stories are told. Following the series was a weekly event, with friends gathering in front of the TV every Sunday night to follow the journeys of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and so many other iconic characters. . At a time when the dominance of streaming became predominant, a cable TV production achieving such a feat was historic.

It was with the weight of this almost unparalleled responsibility that House of the Dragon debuted three years after fans said goodbye to the original series. Also inspired by the books written by George RR Martin, the franchise’s first spin-off had a thankless mission. How to regain the public’s attention after the critically criticized finale of Game of Thrones and, at the same time, pave your own path without falling into the same traps as its predecessor?

The main formula to achieve this goal was to rescue (almost) everything that worked in the first years of the mother series. For those who followed the plot of Game of Thrones for eight seasons, it seems bizarre to remember that there was a time when there were no dragons, white walkers, grandiose battles or cities being destroyed.

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Disclosure / HBO

In its first year, the mother series was “limited” to presenting the characters with a slow narrative, but extremely tasty to follow. Through the eyes of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), audiences learned about the intrigues of King’s Landing, the strategic mind of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and the scandals of Cersei (Lena Headey). He also learned that, in this universe, it’s practically impossible to get attached to someone without being afraid to see your favorite character die in a surprising way a short time later.

In House of the Dragon, showrunner Ryan J. Condal knew how to walk the stone paths and followed the “tips” left by David Benioff and DB Weiss in the original. Between mistakes and successes, the first season of the spin-off managed to win over the audience with family intrigue, political strategies and a cold war to know who will sit on the Iron Throne that seems to have no end – and, as the fan knows, it never will. .

At the end of its first ten episodes, the end result is extremely positive. While the spin-off hasn’t moved as much on social media as its predecessor, the first wave of House of the Dragon has done a fantastic job of rescuing the franchise and being able to take strides on its own, distancing itself away from the massive Game of Thrones shadow that would overshadow any half-assed bet.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Disclosure / HBO

first class list

If the original series was marked by moving too slowly in its early years, House of the Dragon went in another direction. With each new episode, time jumps were used to introduce the real protagonists of the plot and prepare the ground for the great war to come. If part of the public did not approve of the speed of the narrative and the constant change of actors, the attraction’s cast was responsible for making the experience of watching the spin-off extremely pleasant.

Cast to play King Viserys Targaryen, Paddy Considine looks like a sure bet to appear among the 2023 Emmy nominees. Known to his subjects as The Pacific, the monarch has seen the reign of Westeros all but fall into his lap because of the conservative traditions of the Seven Kingdoms. With the thankless mission of practically commanding a nest of snakes, he saw his health (physical and mental) gradually succumb to the pressure he suffered from all sides.

If, despite his apathy and innocence, Viserys managed to win fans around the world, it was because of Considine’s excellent performance. From the brawny king introduced at the beginning to the frail and frayed old man seen in his final moments, the British actor was able to show just by his facial expression the pains and difficulties of being a leader in a world where everyone wants his place.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in the series House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones variation Disclosure / HBO

The same can be said of the duos Milly Alcock/Emma D’arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower). Responsible for playing the two main characters of the first season in their young and adult versions, the actresses dominated their scenes and made the audience divided about which nucleus of the Targaryen family to root for.

Another sure-fire choice to resurrect the Game of Thrones universe was Matt Smith. Best known for Doctor Who and The Crown, the 40-year-old star made rebel Daemon Targaryen a fan favorite from the start. With his seductive and outrageous way, he accumulated love and hate from the first episode and was one of the great highlights of the first season – although a little sideways in the final moments.

There are still many untold stories in Martin’s books that will fuel the next seasons of House of the Dragon. What Season 1 did was reintroduce a very familiar universe in a new light, showing that the race for the Iron Throne began long before Daenerys took her first breath on Dragonstone. For fans of the franchise, all that remains is to wait for new episodes and declaim among friends: long live House Targaryen!