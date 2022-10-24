How to earn R$ 550 from PicPay right now?

PicPay is seen as one of the main digital wallets and fintechs in Brazil, as many benefits are made available by the platform, including debit cards. Thus, several advantages are offered through the application, such as the cashback and income system.

In this way, according to experts, the growth of the digital wallet has been compared to other digital banks in Brazil. In addition, there are ways to earn extra income with the app, such as referring friends and cashback, for example.

What is PicPay?

PicPay is a Brazilian application available for Android and iOS, which allows users to make payments, transfers, apply for loans and other features. In addition, it is possible to make purchases via cell phone with the credit card or balance available in your wallet.

How to earn money referring friends?

Firstly, one of the ways to earn money with PicPay is through promotions within the app or with partners. Thus, the cashback system allows the return of part of the money in physical establishments and online. It is worth noting that it is important to focus spending on the platform to obtain more opportunity to receive these discounts.

In addition to cashback, it is possible to earn money by referring friends, as previously mentioned. For that, for each friend referred who creates an account on the platform, the client earns BRL 10. In this way, the invitation limit is 55 people, that is, if the person sends the 55 invitations, they will have an extra income of BRL $550.

There is also the option to save money and it is also a possibility to have an extra income on the platform, since the PicPay yield is 105% of the CDI and is available for amounts of up to R$ 100 thousand.

Check out some examples of cashback offered below: