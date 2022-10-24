Estimated reading time: two minutes

Google TV has become one of the most popular smart TV media centers on the market. Whether in Brazil or abroad, the brand meets a very important demand for the consumer. Thus, thousands of homes guarantee access to streaming services in a single location, without many problems.

However, there are some doubts when updating Google TV, but know that the step by step is very simple and practical. So, understand how to update Google TV to make the most of it by consuming movies and series or using your favorite apps.

Learn how to update Google TV

In short, Google TV is an update that replaces the old Android TV. Therefore, the system is already available on televisions, set-top boxes and other devices in the US, but in Brazil only some TV models and some accessories support the software. Google TV has a universal and standardized interface.

To update, follow the steps below.

First, move the control to your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen; Then, select “Settings”; Then go to “System”; After that, tap on “About”; After that, choose “System Update”; Ready. Now just wait until the update is installed.

Finally, you can still check the “Check for updates automatically” option. So, whenever a new update is available and your TV is connected to the internet, the download will start as soon as the device is turned on the next time.

