“I was even in Argentina”; Reason why Marcelo Gallardo was not hired ‘leaks’ and is exposed at Flamengo

O Flamengo he doesn’t want to think about anything else while he has important decisions ahead of him, but he knows the importance of carrying out an advance planning when it comes to the next season, precisely so as not to make the same mistakes as in 2022. The team led by Dorival Júnior has already won an important cup , but is now preparing for another challenge.

The coaching staff has been doing everything to avoid any surprises along the way, paying special attention to the physical and mental aspects of 100% of the cast. Even though this is the priority, some issues looking forward are also not forgotten, especially if they need to be resolved soonthinking about 2023.

One question that even left some doubts before the title in the Copa do Brasil was the permanence of Dorival Júnior, but the coach, even more for having achieved one of the goals so far, must be keptshooing away any kind of rumor that has appeared in recent days, involving a possible change in command.

Who again started to be talked about by fans was Marcelo Gallardo, who warned about his departure from River Plate after a long work, arousing the desire of some. About the gringo, recalling a while ago, in an interview with the Charla Podcast, the former vice president of finance at Rubro-Negro, Claudio Pracownik, revealed that the leaders went to Argentina to negotiate, but requirements prevented success.

“We had a discussion back there, we were even in Argentina, we thought we were going to be able to hire Marcelo Gallardo. But the poll came to nothing effectively. People wanted to exaggerate and we said: ‘it won’t happen'”, said the representative. Even with the possibility of the current Flamengo coach taking over the Brazilian team, Mais Querido remains optimistic planning its renewal.