In a dramatic game, Boca Juniors is champion of the Argentine Championship

With a lot of emotion, Boca Juniors had to hold on to the opponent, but got the best in the dispute and won the Argentine title

On the night of this Sunday, the 23rd, the Boca Juniors entered the field to play in the last round of the Argentine Championship and faced the independent. By depending on you to be champion, the Xeneize club drew 2 to 2 and needed to care about the result of the racingwho was also in contention for the title, but failed to win.

With the triumph achieved in La Bombonera, Boca lifted the Argentine Championship trophy and celebrated with their fans. With the title of champion, the team reached the 35th title in the history of the national tournament and approached the rival River Platewho has 37. It is worth noting that the Millonarios faced Racing in this round.

From the start of the game, the Boca Juniors showed enough nervousness to build the necessary result. In order not to depend on the clash between Racing and River Plate, the team stepped on the lawn needing a simple victory. However, the scenario was very dramatic. At 32 minutes, Leandro Fernández took a penalty and scored for Independiente.

Despite this, the Xeneize club reacted very quickly and equalized two minutes later. At 34, Pol Fernández was successful in the submission and left everything the same for Boca Juniors. 1 to 1. With good offensive actions for both sides, the match was very balanced until the referee’s whistle and went to the break with the tie on the scoreboard.

In the second stage, Boca Juniors came back with everything from the locker room and took the lead. At five minutes, Sebastián Villa took a free-kick and scored the second for the home team. 2 to 1. However, what seemed defined took on dramatic contours. At 36, NicolasVallejo completed a corner kick and left everything the same once again. 2 to 2. End of story!

Despite the draw against Independiente, Boca Juniors did well on account of the result of Racing’s match. At the same moment that the Xeneize team took the equalizing goal, River Plate helped the rival and beat the team from avellaneda by 2 to 1. Borja rocked the nets. At 45, Armani saved Racing’s penalty, which made Boca Argentine champion in 2022.