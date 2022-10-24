In addition to Hugh Jackman, Marvel wants another X-Men star back

Marvel Studios surprised, and continues to surprise, fans with the presence of actors they thought would never happen again. After all, we’ve already had some actors from Fox’s X-Men movies return to join the MCU.

READ TOO!

It happened to Evan Peters, who played a prank on his Mercury in WandaVision. While Patrick Stewart returned as the definitive Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange 2. The most recent, as you all know, was the confirmed return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

But apparently, deadpool 3 should not mark the last time this happens. At least that’s what the new rumor released by insider The Watcher suggests, which says that Marvel recently met with the actress Halle Berry.

The award-winning actress who has memorably brought the Storm to life since the very first X-Men movie. And she said goodbye to the role in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Can Halle join her former mutant counterparts and return to her classic role? Or would Marvel have offered him an entirely new role?

With the Multiverse Saga underway, anything is possible! Keep an eye out here Marvel’s legacy for more information and curiosities.

Worrying X-Men Rumor Debunked

a new movie from X-Men has been in the works since 2019, when Fox was bought by Disney in 2019, which made the mutant rights return to Marvel, which is now preparing a reboot of the team in theaters.

Yes, after 20 years of the X-Men under Fox’s creative control, mutants will finally be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but some recent rumors have been worrying fans of that universe.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we had a small participation of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier, and in deadpool 3which will debut in 2024, we will have the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

And according to rumors, these participations would be the maximum allowed at the moment, because due to contractual reasons, Marvel still couldn’t cast new actors for the mutants, so if they decided to use the most famous X-Men, it would still have to be with the same actors from the Fox era.

Also according to the rumor, this contractual clause would only end in 2025, and so Marvel could only reboot the X-Men, with the actors of their choice, from 2026. But all this is false.

New information emerged in redditwith sources verified by the forum, who claim that Marvel is not obligated to use the original actors, that a new X-Men movie is only taking time by the studio’s own choice, which has its plans already established.

Therefore, it is still possible that a new X-Men movie will only happen from 2026 onwards, but by choice of Marvel itself, which needs to make certain choices so as not to disturb its complex schedule.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE X-MEN:

You X-Men were the main characters to win hit movies in the 2000s, starting a new era for superheroes. The X-Men universe at the former Fox yielded 13 films, many successes and a significant impact for the genre.

Between them, we had two generations of the most famous team of mutants. As well as derivatives of Deadpoolthe Wolverine trilogy and the last film of that era: The New Mutants. Now, the story will be in the same universe as the Avengers, under the care of Marvel Studios!