In closing remarks, Bolsonaro asks voters not to stop voting

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, asked this Sunday (23) that Brazilians do not fail to appear at the polls in the second round of the election to the Presidency of the Republic. The speech took place in the final considerations of the Sabbath promoted by the Record TV.







“On the 30th, everyone should vote, convince a friend, relative who voted blank, was absent, voted on the other side, will vote with us so that we can continue the path of success that Brazil is at this moment.”









THE Record TV interviewed this Sunday (23) the presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The other candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), decided not to participate — the event would be a debate.





Presented by Eduardo Ribeiro, the interview lasted one hour and was broadcast on open television and on the station’s multiplatforms.

This was the second time that PT gave up participating in debates in the second round. Last Friday, in pool from television, radio and internet stations, the candidate had already left. On that occasion, the debate was also replaced by an interview with the PL candidate.





The second round of the 2022 elections takes place next Sunday (30).