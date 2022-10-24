Incredible! Tickets to Lisbon from just R$1,894 from São Paulo with checked baggage

Run! A great opportunity for you to travel to Lisbon for little money! We found flights to the Portuguese capital starting at just R$1,894 from São Paulo with two checked bags. The best prices are between November and August of next year, including January and July! Enjoy, because we don’t know how long they will last.

We only found the good rate departing from São Paulo. States conducting more research.

Stay tuned! The cheapest flights are with TAAG with a connection in Angola. Keep an eye on travel time. The cheapest tickets include checked baggage.

Check out all the travel options with origins and dates in the table below!