Influencer’s body is found floating in the ocean

The body of influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend was found floating off the coast of Jamaica and authorities have named a suspect in the alleged murder.

According to Jam Press, beachcombers – people who “comb” the beach for valuables – reportedly found the 35-year-old influencer’s decomposing corpse floating in the water off Reading, St Andrew Parish, on the morning of October 21st. .

No cause of death has yet been discovered, but Aneka was half-naked and had head and neck injuries, according to the Jamaica Observer. After the discovery, witnesses alerted authorities to have the body removed from the ocean.

Witnesses said they saw police remove a blood-covered towel and wig from the crime scene. The influencer’s mother, also known as ‘Kayan’, recognized the body later that day.

Police have since named Rushane “Chizzie” Patterson as a suspect in the alleged murder. “We have Rushane Patterson, of Prosper, Hanover, as a person of interest in this investigation,” they wrote in a statement, demanding that the suspect turn himself in to police. Despite the pressure, police have yet to hear from Patterson.

At the time of her death, Townsend had amassed nearly 320,000 followers on her Instagram profile, where she made videos about fashion and style.