Inside Iran’s Evin Prison: ‘I Can’t Imagine What Inmates Are Going Through’

Admin 52 mins ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

  • Petra Zivic*
  • BBC World Service

A photo obtained from Iranian news agency Mizan shows wreckage following a fire at the notorious Evin Prison.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

A photo obtained from Iranian news agency Mizan shows wreckage following a fire at the notorious Evin Prison.

At least eight prisoners died and dozens were injured in the fire in Iran’s Evin prison on the night of October 15th. It is still unclear how the fire started and whether the prison incident is linked to the wave of protests in the country.

“We heard over 200 shots,” a witness inside the prison, known for housing political prisoners, told the BBC’s Persian service.

A video about the prison, posted on social media over the weekend, ended up going viral in the country. In it, you can see flames and smoke. Gunshots and explosions could also be heard.

“I’m worried that the source of the fire is still a big question mark,” says Ana Diamond, a former prisoner who spent more than 200 days in solitary confinement in Tehran’s notorious prison in 2016.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A Castilian earthquake advances towards Portugal

Just imagine a fighter having to face 5 fighters at the same time? Anyone would …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved