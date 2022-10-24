Instagram RELEASES music to your profile with this POWERFUL TIP

Music stickers in Stories have been around for almost a year now, and you still don’t have access to these music features. You have already read all the tips online on the subject. Deleted, reinstalled your account 3 times and still nothing. You start telling yourself that it’s personal and that someone on Instagram doesn’t like you.

Don’t worry about it anymore. In 2018, Instagram introduced the ability to add music to your stories. The app’s preset library has a large selection of just about every song you could ever want, and it has quickly become one of the app’s most popular features. We will teach you how to take advantage of this feature.

Launch of music stickers on Instagram in 2018

However, since the beginning of 2021, some Instagram users are reporting problems when trying to use music on Instagram. The feature wasn’t working properly and people took to Twitter to complain about it.

Without the matter being mentioned directly by Instagram, since the launch of the music features, these are only accessible to personal accounts and creator accounts. If you are a professional account, you do not have access to music stickers in stories, music in Reels.

The information wasn’t clear until recently, but Instagram recently explained that under the agreements it has with rights holders, many accounts have access to Instagram’s library of licensed tracks, but that’s not the case for professional accounts. Agreements entered into with rights holders only authorize personal, non-commercial use of the songs.

Also, not all countries are subject to the same rules in terms of music rights.

Some business accounts may post music and some may not, because it depends on where you are in the world, as the rules differ by location. For rights reasons, Instagram doesn’t want to open up music features to business accounts.

That said, among the millions of existing accounts, a number of brands or companies have gone through the networks and have been able to benefit from these functions until recently. Since 2017, Facebook offers a library of music and sounds that we can use to make our videos livelier, without infringing copyright.

It’s called Sound Collection, and the Facebook Group provides us with almost 9,000 different sounds. It has everything, but overall the quality is very good. So obviously it’s not Beyoncé, but it can be used in Stories and in real life. In conclusion, want to take advantage of the feature? Then follow the instructions:

Go to settings and tap on “account”. Then scroll down and tap on “Change Account Type”. If it continues to get in the way, log out and log back into the app. Delete and reinstall the Instagram app. Make sure you’ve updated your app. This walkthrough doesn’t guarantee it will work, but that’s usually what people who succeed do.

