Internacional beats rival without showing any mercy

The Girls Coloradas entered the field for the Gaucho Championship and achieved an excellent victory in the semifinal. In short, right at the beginning of the match, after a long pressure from Internacional, the score was opened.

Trending: Champions League-level athlete gains strength behind the scenes at Inter

Lelê gave a great assist to Fabi Simões who received it inside the area and shot the rival goalkeeper’s angle. It didn’t take long for Colorado to increase the score, Isabela volleyed in and scored a beautiful goal.

Colorado continued to dominate the match, but ended up not scoring more goals. In this way, the 2-0 scored quickly, gave final numbers to the game.

Trending: Will Kaique Rocha stay at Internacional in 2023?

However, the score was a great result, because in addition to being a large advantage, it was still away from home. That way, the Girls Coloradas have everything to confirm their spot in the final.

Internacional’s women’s team is going through an excellent phase and should bring great titles to the club in the future. Therefore, it is a job that should be highly valued.

Trending: São Paulo puts its foot down and won’t let Liziero stay at Inter

The return match against Juventude will be next Saturday (29), at 15. Having secured the advantage, a win or draw already guarantees the club in the final. Even a 1-0 defeat is enough, such an advantage gained.