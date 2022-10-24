iPhone 15 Ultra could kill 6.1-inch model, says rumor

That is, Apple would only bet on larger iPhones, since a second rumor indicates that even the standard model would also cease to exist.

According to these people who work with Apple, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the most powerful in the range, but it may not replace the 15 Pro Max variant. With this, the model that would no longer be sold is precisely the one with the smaller display.

The iPhone 15 Ultra could be the big news of 2023 and new rumors indicate that the smartphone can change Apple’s line of devices. This is because rumors indicate that the 6.1 inch Pro model its days are numbered.

As previously revealed, the iPhone 15 Ultra should also be the first of the brand to use titanium alloy in its construction, something that would make the device more resistant and also much more premium.

Another differential of this model must be its market positioning, since it must have exclusive features and more frequent hardware updates.

Apple decided to change its strategy this year and only the Pro models received a new chipset and photo sensor. With the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra, only this model will be updated frequently and the others may have a slower cycle.

As Apple does not comment on the matter, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just a rumor in the market.

Looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra? Is this model necessary? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.