Is $25.00 PayPal Coupon available to EVERYONE? Learn to rescue!

As PayPal’s first coupon campaign was very successful, the digital wallet decided to go back to offering the R$ 25 coupons. Several fintech users have already reported having received the value, which is an excellent alternative for those who are in need of a little extra money. at the end of the month.

Do you want to know how to redeem the amount and have access to the money, as well as which stores accept this payment method through the app? So keep following the article below so you don’t miss any important details!

$25 PayPal Coupon

First, it is important to point out that anyone can participate in this promotion, as long as they are informed of the initiative by PayPal itself via email. A tip that can help you find out if you fit the criteria is to check your email spam box, because promotions end up falling there. So, if you think you haven’t received something, also check out the junk mail.

That said, those who are able to receive the coupon from the financial institution can use it in several ways, such as to pay boletos, to schedule trips through the app or even to buy a snack. To redeem the coupon, it is necessary, first of all, to be aware of the deadline for using the voucher, because, if the time runs out, you will no longer be able to use it. Here’s how to redeem the extra money:

Download the PayPal app (Android: https://bityli.com/RePldTrp or iOS: https://bityli.com/RylfZRvw ), if not, to receive future digital wallet promotions;

Open the email and click on the “save offer” button;

After that, log in to the app with your password;

To check the value of the available bonus, just check below the payment methods in the offers tab;

After completing the redemption, use the coupon within ten days.

It is worth mentioning that, sometimes, a message may appear in the app informing you that the account is not eligible to receive the coupon. In that case, you can try the step-by-step again, as this may be a common mistake. Some users even reported that previous promotions showed the same message, but they ended up receiving the money anyway.

Discover the digital wallet

PayPal is a digital wallet widely used as an online payment method. To access it, it is necessary to have a credit or debit card that has been previously registered in the application.

From there, the user will have the opportunity to start paying for any service or buy from fintech partner stores, such as Xbox, Uber, Microsoft, Brastemp, among others. Remember to always check your emails, because the app is always sending coupons to its users!

