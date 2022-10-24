Is he online on WhatsApp? See the most discreet way to find out

Many internet users turn to the internet in search of effective methods to find out if there is really a way to find out if a contact is online on WhatsApp. And believe me, there is! There is a very discreet way to find this out, but few people know it. Discover this tool that will end the embarrassment of “watching” someone.

The trick we are going to teach you completely avoids having to enter the conversation to find out whether or not the person is available. It is considered the most discreet way to get this answer, without running any risk of being seen. monitoring nobody. Imagine the embarrassment! Now you don’t have to go through that.

Online on WhatsApp

Forget all the suggestions you saw before, because we guarantee that this one works. To find out if a person is online or not in the app, you will need to use the WhatsApp Plus. The only point we need to make before moving on with the tip is actually an important caveat: this is not a Meta recommended practice.

This means that you will need another application that is not the traditional one. This is not welcomed and not accepted by the responsible team, which has the means to find out which users make use of external tools. If this happens, beware as you could be banned from WhatsApp.

The trick is quite simple, but before that you have to decide whether or not you want to take the risk. Remembering that in any situation, the platform does not recommend the use of a application external ones that simulate actions.

Anyway, below we will teach you step by step to check if a contact is online without having to join your conversation. See how easy it is:

The first thing you should know is that this feature is only found on WhatsApp Plus;

After downloading it, you must enter your mobile number and verification code;

Now just access the WhatsApp Plus settings;

Go to “Privacy and Security”;

There you must activate “See who is online”.

The app will be updated later. From now on, every time you log into WhatsApp Plus, you will be able to see not only the time of the last connection, but also who is “online”. The best of everything? It’s pretty accurate.