Islam Makhachev submits Charles do Bronx to win lightweight belt

Islam Makhachev beats Charles do Bronx and is the new UFC lightweight champion(Photo: Reproduction / UFC)

Held this Saturday (22), in Abu Dhabi (UAE), UFC 280 ended in a sad way for Brazilian fans. In the main event, Islam Makhachev kept his promise, submitted Charles do Bronx in the second round and became the new UFC lightweight champion. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw by TKO and retained his bantamweight belt.

Still representing Brazil, Caio Borralho and Karol Rosa achieved good results, beating Makhmud Muradov and Lina Lansberg, respectively, by decision of the referees.

Makhachev submits Charles and wins the belt

As might be expected, the main event of UFC 280 did not start easily for Charles of the Bronx. With two accurate takedowns, Islam Makhachev kept the Brazilian on the ground and worked his ground and pound well in the first round. In the second round, a right cross by the Russian rocked Charles, who went to the ground and became easy prey. Sensing the moment, Makhachev submitted Charles with the katagatame, won the lightweight title and challenged Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion.

The Brazilian, in turn, lost again after 11 consecutive victories and asked for the rematch: “I was always here for you, please give me the rematch, no matter where it is”, said Do Bronx in the Octagon.

Sterling tramples Dillashaw to retain title

The co-main event of UFC 280 was a walk by bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling over TJ Dillashaw. Putting pressure on from the first minute, Sterling took advantage of an injury to TJ’s shoulder – who left the place -, didn’t give him space, and in the second round, scored the technical knockout.

In an interview after the fight, Sterling, who had won his eighth straight win, challenged former double champion Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley scores controversial win over Yan

A lot of anticipation after many exchanges of barbs, the bantamweight duel between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley went as planned, with the American trying to keep the fight on his feet to take advantage of his greater scale, and the Russian closing the gap in looking for the falls.

In the first round, Petr Yan got the better of him, including giving the Russian a plastic takedown. The second round had a knockdown for each side and good moments from both fighters, while in the third round, O’Malley opened up a bleeding in the opponent, but saw Petr dominate the actions. In the end, in a result contested by fans and the media, Sean O’Malley won by split decision of the referees.

Caio Borralho beats Muradov in war

The second Brazilian to get into action at UFC 280, middleweight Caio Borralho started with his fight against Makhmud Muradov, exchanged a few punches in the center of the octagon, and when he saw a gap, he took his opponent to the ground. In the final stretch of the first round, however, the Brazilian lost his position and suffered from Muradov’s ground and pound.

The second round featured a takedown attempt by Muradov that almost ended in the Brazilian’s submission with a guillotine choke. But the fighter from Tajikistan managed to free himself, swept Caio and again put pressure on him.

In the third round, Muradov had another precipitous takedown, which left his neck exposed and saw the Brazilian get the sweep from a guillotine attack. With a very tight game, Caio Borralho asserted his Jiu-Jitsu black belt, kept Muradov on the ground and won by unanimous decision of the judges to remain undefeated in the UFC.

Karol Rosa gets scared, but wins Swedish

In the fight that opened UFC 280, Karol Rosa took the initiative against Lina Lansberg, but the Swedish woman started better. In the middle of the first round, however, the Brazilian scored a nice takedown and, on top, worked her ground and pound.

At the beginning of the second round, another takedown of Karol, who was getting better until connecting an illegal knee and having a point deducted by the central referee. Needing to run after the loss, the Brazilian went up in the third and final round, put pressure, and by majority decision, got the better of Lansberg.

Great victory for the PRVT fighter, who with the result, recovers from the setback to Sara McMann, in March, and should climb important positions in the women’s bantamweight ranking.

FULL RESULTS:

UFC 280

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Saturday, October 22, 2022