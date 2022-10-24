‘Jefferson’s act is a programmed coup against democracy’, says political scientist; read analysis

The entire act of the former deputy Roberto Jeffersonfrom the Nazi statements against Minister Carmen Lúcia, even his reaction to the arrest appears to be an orchestrated action to direct the campaign’s focus to the STF in this last week before the second round. By placing himself as an alleged victim of censorship and an inquiry that, according to him, would be illegal, he attacks democracy, trying to create a narrative contrary to the broad front used by the campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The very idea of ​​reinforcing the attacks against the Supreme Court has been circulating in the Bolsonarista Telegram groups for days, with very great articulation. However, Jefferson was too hasty and erred in carrying out the plan. By firing a rifle and grenade at the Federal Police, the former deputy created a crisis that reversed the situation and today the spotlight is on him, not on the Court.

Onlookers and supporters joined the police around Roberto Jefferson’s house on Sunday. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

This shuffled the plans of the radical Bolsonaristas and left the Jair Bolsonaro totally lost. The president’s statement that there are no pictures of him with Jefferson is proof of that. Candidate for re-election, he does not know how to position himself at the moment. At the same time that he says he is not involved, he sends his Minister of Justice to intervene – something that has never been done, even in the imprisonment of former presidents Lula and Michel Temer.

In addition, the act undermines his re-election campaign. Bolsonaro has already lost many hours of his electoral program, by decision of the TSE, and now he will have to use much of the time that remains to try to explain that he would have nothing to do with the former deputy’s coup.

But despite the problem of execution, one cannot be fooled: Jefferson’s action was not a simple resistance to arrest. It was, rather, an unconstitutional reaction against the Judiciary, one of the country’s institutions. It has a name it’s called a coup. One of Bolsonaro’s main allies committing a crime against democracy, with the consent of bolsonaristas.

Continues after advertising

The next few hours will be hot. Violence can escalate, with many people wanting to act like lone wolves, fueled by government-released weapons and hate speech. On the other hand, the Supreme must react and the climate will intensify. Instead of a cornered court, bolsonaristas will have to face a STF that will weigh more, with a fake news process that involves the president’s son who can leave at any time.

Now it’s time to see how society will react. What is at stake is the democratic order. If we hesitate now, if we don’t react strongly to this coup attempt perpetrated by Roberto Jefferson, the democratic order will go down the drain.

Fernando Luiz Abrucio has a PhD in Political Science from USP, a Professor at FGV – EAESP and coordinator of the Education area at the Center for Studies in Public Administration and Government (Ceapg)