Jennifer Aniston runs down the street in New York while filming a series

Per

The South Newsroom | October 1, 2022

The actress is the star of “The Morning Show”, alongside Reese Whisterspoon, and took the famous 5th Avenue Photo: reproduction Actress stars in “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Whisterspoon. (Photo: Reproduction)

🔊 Listen to this news by clicking here

Jennifer Aniston was photographed last Friday (30) running along the famous 5th Avenue in New York, in the United States, wearing gym clothes and a white cap. The 53-year-old actress has passed by the venue a few times, shooting scenes for her series, “The Morning Show”, on Apple+, showing good physical shape.

For the scene, the artist wore black leggings and a black coat, a white cap, and air pods. Afterwards, the actress checked the recording with the team. In 2020, she won the SAG for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the production, in which she plays television presenter Alex Levy, who sees her bench partner, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), being fired amid a sex scandal and while another journalist, Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon, replaced her colleague.

White hair

In addition to numerous works on television and in film, the actress has always been a beauty icon when it comes to hair. The passion for taking care of the wires also seems to have made sense in the business field. Today, she owns the haircare brand Lolavie.

In an interview with Glamor magazine, Jennifer spoke about the arrival of gray hair, which can be a taboo for many women, although conversations about ageism have offered more lightness when it comes to treating gray hairs.

“If you want to go gray, go for it! If you want to continue coloring your hair, that’s great too. I think everyone should feel confident in whatever choice they make, including adopting natural colors or textures. Hair is a creative way to express yourself, and I love that your mood and energy can change with a change of hairstyle, cut, or color. Embrace what will make you happy.”

Back All from Cinema